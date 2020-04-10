Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.
We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information
LIVE UPDATES
The Shelby County Health Department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths for a total of 31,953 cases and 485 deaths in the county.
Currently 30,185 have recovered from the coronavirus.
So far Shelby County health officials report that 462,648 have been tested since the start of the pandemic.
As of Saturday, The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths for a total 199,595 cases and 2,560 deaths in the state.
Currently there are 855 hospitalizations and 183,533 have recovered.
Officials say 2,928,809 have been tested in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 321 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total 100,488 cases and 3,013 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 5,811 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 86,525 COVID-19 cases.
Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials reported a total of 1,984 cases.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.