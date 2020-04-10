Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths for a total of 31,953 cases and 485 deaths in the county.

Currently 30,185 have recovered from the coronavirus.

So far Shelby County health officials report that 462,648 have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

As of Saturday, The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths for a total 199,595 cases and 2,560 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 855 hospitalizations and 183,533 have recovered.

Officials say 2,928,809 have been tested in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 321 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total 100,488 cases and 3,013 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 5,811 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 86,525 COVID-19 cases.

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials reported a total of 1,984 cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

