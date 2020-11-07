Mid-South live coronavirus updates: Shelby County reports over 300 new cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases continue to spread around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 317 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Saturday.

Health officials say the county has a total of 13,452 confirmed cases and 218 related deaths.

Shelby Co. Health Department is committed to providing our community with accurate information about #COVID19. Here is information about total confirmed and probable cases today, July 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/dLXu71UZ7d — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 11, 2020

In Shelby County 8,806 have recovered from the coronavirus. 153,382 have been tested.

The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 61,006 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 738 deaths in the state.

1,006,616 have been tested. 3,193 have been hospitalized. 35,435 have recovered.

Mississippi health officials report a total of 797 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths in the state.

Long term care facilities report 32 new cases and 7 new deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 797 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 15 deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 35,419, with 1,230 deaths. See more case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/AbwnsTv1hl — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 11, 2020

Since the start of the pandemic, officials reported a total of 35,419 confirmed cases and 1,230 related deaths.

DeSoto County reports a total of 1,865 related cases.

Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 26,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 313 relatable deaths in the state.

As 5,847 are active cases, 20,642 have recovered from the coronavirus.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 817 cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

