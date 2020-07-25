Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County Health Department reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Shelby County Health Department reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death Saturday. That’s up from Friday’s number of 374.

Health officials say the county now stands at 18,488 cases and 260 relatable deaths since the start of the pandemic.

185,812 have been tested. 13,105 have recovered.

Here is the Shelby County Health Department #COVID-19 update for July 25, 2020. For more information and statistics, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center. pic.twitter.com/NoVb2MkXP1 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 25, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 90,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 964 deaths across the state.

1,33,428 have been tested.4,196 have been hospitalized.53,808 have recovered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 90,796 as of July 25, 2020 including 964 deaths, 4,196 hospitalizations and 53,808 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bkeIqkPJ8I — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 25, 2020

Mississippi Health officials reported 1,431 new COVID cases and 17 new deaths across the state.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,434 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 17 deaths and 961 current hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 51,097, with 1,480 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/TZNQTBCECT — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 25, 2020

Long term care facilities reported 184 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Mississippi authorities report a total of 51,097 cases and 1,480 related deaths.

Currently there are 961 hospitalizations as it relates to COVID-19.

DeSoto County reports a total of 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Arkansas, health officials reported 7,028 active COVID-19 cases Saturday.

As of 2:00 p.m. Saturday the state’s confirmed cases stand at 37,249 with 394 related deaths.

29,827 have recovered.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 1,058 cases

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

