Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County Health Department reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
LIVE UPDATES
Shelby County Health Department reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death Saturday. That’s up from Friday’s number of 374.
Health officials say the county now stands at 18,488 cases and 260 relatable deaths since the start of the pandemic.
185,812 have been tested. 13,105 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 90,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 964 deaths across the state.
1,33,428 have been tested.4,196 have been hospitalized.53,808 have recovered.
Mississippi Health officials reported 1,431 new COVID cases and 17 new deaths across the state.
Long term care facilities reported 184 active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Mississippi authorities report a total of 51,097 cases and 1,480 related deaths.
Currently there are 961 hospitalizations as it relates to COVID-19.
DeSoto County reports a total of 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In Arkansas, health officials reported 7,028 active COVID-19 cases Saturday.
As of 2:00 p.m. Saturday the state’s confirmed cases stand at 37,249 with 394 related deaths.
29,827 have recovered.
Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 1,058 cases
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.
