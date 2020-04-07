Mid-South coronavirus live updates: 380 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department reported 380 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths.

Health officials say the county now has a total of 11,424 confirmed cases and 197 related deaths.

7,320 have recovered from the coronavirus. Authorities say 138,491 have been tested.

As of Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 48,172 COVID-19 cases and 633 related deaths in the state.

Authorities announced 862,121 have been tested and 2,825 have been hospitalized.

29,591 have recovered.

In Mississippi, health officials report 990 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths.

The long-term care facilities report an active outbreak of 100.

Health officials report a total of 30,674 cases and 1,107 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County reports a total of 1,572 confirmed cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 6,125 active COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths, as cases total to 23,209 in the state.

16,726 have recovered.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

