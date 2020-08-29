Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
The Shelby County Health Department reports 221 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for Saturday, August 29th.
Health officials announced the county has 27,273 cases and 376 relatable deaths since the start of the pandemic.
So far 253,273 have been tested and 24,004 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,465 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 152,280 cases and 1,725 deaths in the state.
There have been 6,817 hospitalizations, and 114.099 recoveries, and 2,173,406 have been tested in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 735 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 82,029 cases and 2,427 relatable deaths in the state.
DeSoto County reports a total of 4,509 cases and 43 deaths.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,496 active COVID-19 cases for a total of 59,583 cases and 756 deaths in the state.
53,331 have recovered from the coronavirus in the state.
Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 1,624 cases.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.
