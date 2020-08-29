Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 221 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for Saturday, August 29th.

Health officials announced the county has 27,273 cases and 376 relatable deaths since the start of the pandemic.

So far 253,273 have been tested and 24,004 have recovered.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, August 29.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/DylSVvDkvp — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 29, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,465 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 152,280 cases and 1,725 deaths in the state.

There have been 6,817 hospitalizations, and 114.099 recoveries, and 2,173,406 have been tested in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 152,280 as of August 29, 2020 including 1,725 deaths, 6,817 hospitalizations and 114,099 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.47%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/p6ReTkV2RF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 29, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 735 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 82,029 cases and 2,427 relatable deaths in the state.

DeSoto County reports a total of 4,509 cases and 43 deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 735 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 14 deaths, and 157 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 82,029, with 2,427 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/icGuizVZZj — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 29, 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,496 active COVID-19 cases for a total of 59,583 cases and 756 deaths in the state.

53,331 have recovered from the coronavirus in the state.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 1,624 cases.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk