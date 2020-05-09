Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 92 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 28,067 cases and 394 deaths in the county.

There have been 25,299 recoveries.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,765 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths for a total of 162,362 cases and 1,862 deaths in the state.

There are currently 846 hospitalizations and 144,383 recovered.

2,306,032 have been tested in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 162,362 as of September 5, 2020 including 1,862 deaths, 846 current hospitalizations and 144,383 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.27%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YdzaAvae5T — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 5, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 539 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 86,748 cases and 2,569 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a current total of 4,823 COVID-19 cases.

Today MSDH is reporting 539 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 11 deaths, and 152 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 86,478, with 2,569 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/n601wW4CqS — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 5, 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,755 active COVID-19 cases for a total of 64,175 cases and 873 deaths in the state.

57,547 have recovered.

Crittenden County Arkansas reported a total of 1,693 cases.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk