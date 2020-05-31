Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Shelby County tops 5,000 cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department confirms a total of 5,003 COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say a total of 73,314 has been tested in Shelby County.

As of Sunday, the Tennessee Health Department announced there are 23,006 confirmed cases across the state.

11:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 272 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths as of Sunday.

Since March 11, the state has reported a total of 15,501 confirmed coronavirus cases and 734 deaths.

DeSoto County confirms a total of 533 cases.

Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 7,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths across the state.

Crittenden County confirms a total 367 cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

