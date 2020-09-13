Mid-South coronavirus live update: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 122 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 29,012 cases and 418 deaths in the county.

Currently 27,188 have recovered and 271,215 have been tested in the county.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 933 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 171,824 cases and 2,078 deaths in the state.

There are currently 696 hospitalizations, 155,865 recoveries, and 2,451,124 have been tested in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 254 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total od 89,874 cases and 2,697 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 5,129 COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 70,219 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.