This Mid-South couple credits surgery with helping them lose weight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley spoke with a husband and wife who own a Memphis barbecue joint about their weight loss journey.

“Me being a restaurant owner, the cook and everything, it played a part in me gaining weight,” said Eddie Patterson. “I was always tasting food… I nibbled a little too much. And gained weight - and gained weight. Eventually, I gained too much weight and diabetes started bothering me.”

“24/seven I was around food, all the time. Barbecue and soul food. And when it’s plentiful like that you tend to eat a bit more than you need to,” said Patricia Patterson. “I started having health problems. I was a diabetic. I was taking shots. My blood pressure was high. I had laparoscopic surgery on my knee twice. Something had to happen. I needed a better quality of life.”

Eddie and Patricia Patterson are the folks behind Bossman Pitstop BBQ, and three years ago, they had gastric bypass surgery.

“I had on my I love my Hubby shirt. He had on I love my wife shirt. And we rolled up in there and had that surgery together on the same day, hand in hand,” said Patricia.

“The couples, husband and wife, very common now. I see a lot of that. It’s one procedure that can cure 10 or 15 medical problems,” said Dr. Robert Wegner, a bariatric surgeon with Saint Francis Hospital.

“Before the surgery I weighed 389 pounds. After the surgery I got down to 157 pounds. Blood pressure down, fine. Diabetes gone. All I take now is vitamins,” said Eddie.

“It has been the best thing I could have done for me. I’m no longer a diabetic,” said Patricia.

“I mean, it’s been a game changer for their lives,” said Dr. Wegner.

“Your body do a 360. And your mind as a 360. You know, everything has changed,” said Eddie.