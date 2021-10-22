Mid-South doctors and survivors 'Smash Cancer' at a first-ever tennis tournament

They competed Friday in the very first annual Smash Cancer Tennis Tournament at the University Club of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's breast cancer awareness month, and some Mid-South cancer doctors and survivors are raising awareness by hitting the court – the tennis court.

It all benefited Baptist Cancer Center's Patient Care Fund. That fund provides subsidizes care, medication-related expenses, transportation, and lodging, meals and support services for patients who could not otherwise afford it.

"This is the opportunity to show our patients and the community that you can raise funds - but that in the process, because you are playing all afternoon will be physically active and outdoors - and so I think it is a great cause,” said Dr. Aleksandar Jankov, Baptist Cancer Center Hematologist/Oncologist.

"I think taking your life back after cancer is important, and part of your diet and part is exercise daily and making sure that you keep yourself as healthy as possible to try to keep the cancer from coming back,” said Ashleigh Parker, Baptist Cancer Center Cancer Survivor.