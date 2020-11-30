Mid-South hospitals suspend some elective surgeries due to COVID-19 surge

Health leaders at different hospitals said they are making concessions to deal with an increase in COVID-19 patients.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the COVID-19 surge in Shelby County continuing, experts at local hospitals are considering what to do about elective surgeries to make room for more COVID patients.

The Baptist Hospital System told Local 24 News they are temporarily rescheduling procedures that require an overnight stay at the Memphis hospital, but are continuing elective procedures that are out-patient. This only affects the Baptist-Memphis campus.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said it suspended elective surgeries Monday and Tuesday to handle the 219 COVID patients it currently has. That's up from 183 patients on Thanksgiving.

Regional One said that it is monitoring the situation but hasn't made any changes.