Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 120 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 30,255 cases and 445 deaths in the county Sunday.

28,257 have recovered. 423,218 have been tested in the county.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 183,514 cases and 2,218 deaths in the state.

Currently 662 have been hospitalized and 165,844 have recovered. 2,661,006 have been tested in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 277 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 93,364 cases and 2,810 deaths in the state.

Authorities report there have been 129 outbreaks in the long-term care facilities.

Sunday, DeSoto County reported a total of 5,393 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 75,723 COVID -19 cases. 67,853 have recovered in the state.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reported a total of 1,842 cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

