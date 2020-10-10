Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 numbers in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
The Shelby County Health Department reports 146 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 32,916 cases and 530 deaths in the county.
Currently 30,895 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,646 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths for a total 212,649 cases and 2,758 deaths in the state.
Officials say 1,022 have been hospitalized and 192,958 have recovered.
Currently 3,131,539 have been tested in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 957 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths for a total of 104,638 cases and 3,096 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 6,076 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 92,220 cases and 1,552 deaths in the state. So far 1,165,398 have been tested.
In Crittenden County, Arkansas officials report a total of 2,030 cases