Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 140 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 28,207 cases and 396 deaths in the county. Currently 25,391 have recovered from COVID-19.

263,075 has been tested.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,764 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 164,126 cases and 1,865 deaths in the state.

Currently 2,326,868 has been tested and 819 are hospitalized.

145,359 have recovered.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 410 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths for a total of 86,888 cases and 2,584 deaths.

DeSoto County health officials reported a current total of 4,870 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 5,840 active COVID-19 cases for a total of 64,690 cases and 882 deaths in the state.

57,968 have recovered.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reported a total of 1,703 cases

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

