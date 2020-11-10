Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 numbers in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 32,975 cases and 533 deaths Sunday.

Currently 31,009 have recovered from the coronavirus in the county.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,068 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths for a total of 214,717 cases and 2,767 deaths in the state.

There are currently 985 hospitalized and 193,849 have recovered from the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, authorities say 3,162,492 have been tested in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 294 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 104,932 cases and 3,101 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total 6,148 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 92,220 COVID-19 cases and 1,552 deaths in the state.

Currently 1,165,398 have been tested.