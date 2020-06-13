Mid-South coronavirus live updates: SCHD reports more than 100 new cases, Mississippi over 250 new cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page.

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department has announced there a more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday.

Officials say there has been one additional death since Friday, bringing the total to 139.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 94,368 has been tested and 4,615 have recovered.

As of Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health reports a total 29,126 cases across the state. Research shows the death toll as 447, as 19,425 have recovered, and 2,049 are still hospitalized.

A total of 594,960 have been tested according to the state’s records.

1:00 p.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports over 250 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths.

Health authorities announced there are 87 new outbreaks in long-term care health facilities.

The state’s health department research now shows a total of 889 deaths since March 11th.

19,348 have been tested statewide.

As of Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 11,547 COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths.

Arkansas authorities say 7,607 have recovered from the coronavirus.

Crittenden County reports over 500 cases with 9 new deaths. 395 patients have recovered.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.