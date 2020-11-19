Mid-South Mayors Declare Thursday, Nov. 19 Kosten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

Mayors of Memphis, Germantown, Olive Branch, and Southaven issue proclamations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Mid-South mayors have joined the fight against pancreatic cancer by proclaiming November 19, Kosten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. November is National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Germantown Mayor Mike Palozzolo, Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips, and Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite are joining cities across the nation in offering their support to the cause. Anyone interested in supporting the Kosten Foundation’s mission can learn more here.

Thank you @MayorMemphis, @germantowntenn Mayor Mike Palozzolo, @Cityofob Mayor Scott Phillips, and @Southaven_MS Mayor Darren Musselwhite for your support of Kosten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day! pic.twitter.com/dEGTSYMof0 — Kosten Foundation (@KostenFDN) November 19, 2020

The Kosten Foundation is the Mid-South’s leading pancreatic cancer research and support non-profit and has raised more than $2 million since its founding in 2003. Organizers host the only pancreatic cancer support group between Atlanta and St. Louis as well as put on the Kick It 5K – a virtual run/walk fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research and support.

“We are extremely thankful to all of the mayors for recognizing the importance of the fight against pancreatic cancer,” said Alan Kosten, Chairman of the Kosten Foundation, “The Kosten Foundation is committed to waging hope against this disease so we can one day find a cure.”

The Kosten Foundation supports research by awarding yearly grants to medical partners. Recent partners include Baptist Memorial Health Care, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, and University of Texas Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.