'Mid-South Miracle' aims to cut lung cancer deaths in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi

It's an ambitious new program from the Baptist Cancer Center which will cover the three states.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi have three of the highest rates of lung cancer in the U.S.

That includes lung cancer mortality and cigarette smoking, which is a major risk fact for lung cancer.

So Thursday, the Baptist Cancer Center announced ‘Mid-South Miracle,’ a new lung cancer program which will cover the three states. The goal is to decrease lung cancer mortality in the Mid-South by 25% by the year 2030.

"What we are saying as a team is that we will hold each other accountable to make sure that we provide the highest level of care - no exceptions - to everybody,” said Dr. Raymond Osarogiagbon, Chief Scientist and Director, Multidisciplinary Thoracic Oncology Program, Baptist Cancer Center.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., with Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi ranking third, fourth and fifth.