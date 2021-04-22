“We talked about the little feet that might be running around upstairs. Kind of visualizing that,” said Jordan Artis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Infertility is not always at the forefront, but it is more common than you think.

This week is National Infertility Awareness Week.

Worth the wait.

“It is a hard journey,” said Christina and Jordan Artis, Infertility Unexplained Podcast.

It is a journey Christina and Jordan know too well. The couple went through test after test only to be diagnosed with unexplained infertility.

Local 24's Brittani Moncrease asked, "Had you all heard of that?"

“Never,” answered Christina. "It was like, ‘Okay, maybe there is a glimmer of hope.’ At the same time, we’re just aimlessly trying to figure our way to the solution.”

“It’s not like they found something that can’t be fixed or can’t be addressed,” said Jordan.

Dr. William Kutteh is a Managing Partner at Fertility Associates of Memphis.

“Somewhere between 10 and 15 percent of couples will experience infertility,” said Dr. Kutteh.

Age plays an important role, but it's not always the case.

“People are postponing childbearing which probably is a factor that increases infertility,” said Dr. Kutteh. “Fertility is a medical problem just like diabetes, just like hypertension. We find many times that couples are ashamed to talk about it, slower to seeking medical care.”

That happens especially in the Black community.

“Each of us felt terrible that we might be the reason why that couldn’t happen,” said Jordan.

“The people that love us the most don’t know how to support us because we’re not having honest conversations,” said Christina.

After several treatments, Christina and Jordan turned to IVF treatment.

“We talked about the little feet that might be running around upstairs. Kind of visualizing that,” said Jordan.

Both were speaking hope into existence.

“For us to actually have it now, words can’t explain it,” said Jordan.

Some how they try starting the podcast, Unexplained Infertility.

“The podcast is our story of how we were able to achieve our family,” said Christina. “We’re thankful that our story has been able to support those people going through it.”

If you are concerned about infertility, here's when to seek help.