First case of monkeypox identified in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported its first case of monkeypox in a Mississippi resident Monday.

The specimen was tested at the state's public health lab. An investigation to identify people who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious is ongoing.

According to a release, development (incubation) of the disease after exposure is one to two weeks.

Nationally, as of July 22, 2022, 2,891 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed with no reported deaths. While this is the first reported case in Mississippi, health officials said it's likely that other cases will be identified as well.

Transmission can occur with close skin-to-skin contact – kissing, cuddling or sex – with an infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding, or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact with an infected person.

“While anyone can get Monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the US and globally have been among men who have sex with men," State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples, or blisters and ulcers on the face, body and private parts (sexual organs). The rash can be itchy and painful. It can be confused with sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis and herpes, or with chickenpox.

The illness typically lasts two to four weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has received limited doses of vaccine that will be used to treat MSDH-identified individuals exposed to a case of Monkeypox.