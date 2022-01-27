Mississippi woman living with sickle cell disease optimistic about medical marijuana legislation

This week, the Mississippi House and Senate passed legislation on a medical marijuana program, which is now headed to the governor's desk.

JACKSON, Miss — This week, a medical marijuana bill passed the House and Senate and is next headed to Gov. Tate Reeves desk.

The legislation would help people with serious medical conditions like Jeanne Tate, who knows firsthand the emotional and physical toll sickle cell disease takes on the body.

“Basically, sickle cell causes a person to be in a lot of excruciating pain,” said Tate, who serves as board chair for the Mississippi Sickle Cell Foundation. “It’s a red blood cell disorder."

She said Wednesday was a big step for Mississippi.

“I’m quite excited that it finally has passed,” shared Tate. “We’ve been waiting on this for almost 2 years now. Now we’re eagerly waiting on the governor to sign the bill.”

Tate said the bill can also lessen long wait times at the ER, freeing up hospitals.

“Now we don’t have to go back and forth to doctors constantly trying to get our medication. This could be on-hand and we could go get it when we need it.”

Senate Bill 2095 allows patients to buy up to about 3 ounces of cannabis per month.

The MS House has voted 103 a 13 to approve the final passage of the MS Medical Cannabis Act! The bill will now proceed to the Governor. pic.twitter.com/2PoHmjfnLv — Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (@medmarijuanams) January 26, 2022

The bill specifies that plants must be grown indoors under controlled conditions. The bill also sets taxes on the production and sale of cannabis.

“I think there’s an estimate of 3,000 people living in Mississippi with sickle cell disease,” Tate said. “This is a great opportunity for us to have an alternative medicine for us.”

What’s still needed is action by Gov. Reeves, who can either sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature.