Mobile hospital units set up due to rising number of patients going to ER

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in west Tennessee is taking additional steps to address the rising number of patients visiting its ER. Mobile hospital units, which usually are reserved for disasters, were installed in the parking lot Wednesday. The tents will be used to provide space to treat patients who are not as critical, which will free up space in the main department to take care of the sickest patients.

“These are for folks who basically walk into the emergency room and tell us their problem. If you have to come in by ambulance, if you have an emergency condition where you can't do that, you can't walk with assistance, you can’t talk to us, that's different. You will not be cared for in this tent,” said Jackie Taylor, Chief Physician Executive West Tennessee HealthCare.