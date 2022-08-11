Monkeypox vaccine now available in select Mississippi counties

With 11 cases of monkeypox among Mississippians, these counties are now offering the monkeypox vaccine.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirms there are now 11 cases of monkeypox among Mississippians.

The vaccine for the virus is now available at county health clinics in each of the following counties: Lee, Panola, Leflore, Lowndes, Lauderdale, Adams, Hinds, Forrest, and Harrison.

Nationwide, more than 10,000 cases have been identified, and in the U.S., most cases have been among those who report male to male contact.

“While anyone who is exposed to monkeypox through close person-to-person or intimate contact may become infected, most of the cases being seen in this outbreak are among individuals who are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Very few doses of the vaccine have been received in Mississippi. The two-dose vaccine is now being made available to those at highest risk for potential exposure to monkeypox, in addition to vaccination of those with known contact to cases identified through MSDH investigators.

Those 18 and older are eligible for vaccination if they:

Have been notified or are aware of close intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox

Identify as gay, bisexual, transgender, or other men who have sex with men, who report having had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted

Appointments are available to those who meet the above criteria. Those criteria will be reevaluated to expand eligibility as more vaccine is available in the coming weeks.

Call the Monkeypox Call Center at 1-877-978-6453 to determine your eligibility and make an appointment at one of the participating health clinics. Appointments can only be made through the call center.

If you're at risk for monkeypox, you can help prevent infection by avoiding close skin to skin or intimate contact with people who may be infected, and you should be vaccinated if you're eligible.