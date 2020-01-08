Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in 12 Memphis zip codes

Shelby County Health Department has scheduled “mosquito control activities,” including truck-mounted spraying for impacted areas

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Mosquito Control Activities Scheduled for Week of August 3, 2020

The Shelby County Health Department’s Mosquito Control Program routinely traps and tests mosquitoes for the presence of West Nile virus (WNV). Mosquitoes positive for the West Nile Virus have been identified in the following zip codes in Shelby County: 38016, 38107, 38108, 38109, 38115, 38122, 38126, 38128, 38133, 38134, 38135, and 38141. Click here to see the map.

Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus to humans when they bite them. Residents of zip codes where the virus has been detected are advised to be especially careful to avoid mosquito bites.

Since February, the Shelby County Health Department’s Mosquito Control Program has treated areas by applying larvicides to standing bodies of water. These actions are consistent with efforts to be proactive in decreasing the adult mosquito population.

Larviciding is the practice of applying an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insecticide to areas where mosquito breeding has been confirmed. It is the most effective way of eliminating mosquito populations. Please view our ArcGIS story map that details our mosquito control prevention work.

SCHD will conduct mosquito control activities, including truck-mounted spraying (adulticiding) of EPA-approved insecticides, weather permitting*, in specific ZIP codes where the West Nile virus has been detected, and portions of adjoining zip codes, according to the following schedule:

Monday, August 3, 2020:

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38002, 38133, 38135, 38128, 38134 (Rescheduled from 7/30/20)

Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38016, 38018, 38133, 38134

Wednesday, August 5, 2020:

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38016, 38018, 38120, 38134

Thursday, August 6, 2020:

8:15 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38002, 38016, 38018, 38133

Go to shelbytnhealth.com to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray. New maps will be added weekly to reflect updated schedules.

Truck mounted spraying only effectively kills adult mosquitoes currently flying at the time the insecticide is sprayed. Because of this, residents are highly encouraged to be vigilant as it relates to controlling mosquito populations around their homes and businesses and preventing mosquito bites. Individuals are encouraged to practice the 4 D’s:

DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light colored clothing when outdoors.

DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.

DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.

Individuals with chronic health problems such as asthma or other lung conditions may want to remain indoors during the time of spraying. Citizens who do not want their residences to be sprayed should contact the Vector Control Program by emailing Vector.Control@shelbycountytn.gov or calling (901) 222-9715.

* To ensure the insecticide is most effective, the scheduled spraying will be canceled if any of the following weather conditions are present for the majority of the schedule spray time:

Rain chance of 65% or greater

Wind speeds 11mph or greater

Temperature less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit