Mother shares stance on possible Pfizer COVID vaccine for kindergartener

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Amir Miller, 6, is in his first year of school and like many kids his age living in the COVID era, his first experience in the classroom has been anything but ordinary.

“It’s kind of different from when I because when I did kindergarten because they have to wear a mask,” said his mother Keyra Miller.

Amir attends Downtown Elementary, where his mom said kids getting COVID is no surprise.

“I get emails almost every week about someone saying, like when they first started school it was oh someone has COVID in the school,” said Miller. “Don’t worry parents we got it under control but do you really have it under control.”

Miller was not the first to sign up to get her vaccine, but when it comes to her kindergartener’s health, she’s not taking any chances.

With kids usually touching everything they can get their hands she has concerns about his health.

“They don’t really care about germs. They don’t care if they drop something on the ground or a bug gets on it. They are most vulnerable due to the fact they won’t always have their mask on. They’re around other kids. Kids touch everything.”

Currently, Pfizer vaccines are only authorized for children 12 and up. But Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve its COVID vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.

Miller shared what she would do if she could get her son vaccinated today.

“I’m definitely for it,” she said. “I was one of those people who was anti-vaccine until I lost my grandmother last year due to COVID.”

Miller said her grandmother contracted the virus from her nursing home when the pandemic first began.