Nashville Predators to host largest multi-city blood drive

The Nashville Predators join the Red Cross and more than 15 other organizations to host the largest multi-city summer blood drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and over 15 organizations to host its largest multi-city blood drive August 4-7 in Tennessee, Bowling Green, KY and Huntsville, AL.

All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a Predators T-shirt (XL), while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a $100 Nashville Predators Locker Room Gift Card. One winner will be drawn from each blood drive location per day and receive the gift card via email within two weeks after their donation. Additionally, all presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card, via email 30 days after their donation on behalf of Amazon*. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the gift cards. *Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/together.

During the summer, the Red Cross often experiences a drastic decline in blood donations, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the need for blood and blood drive hosts have increased. The Red Cross currently faces an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“About 80% of Red Cross blood donations are made at blood drives hosted by businesses, schools and community organizations,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “The Preds realize the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability of many of these groups to host blood drives and wanted to partner with them to provide convenient opportunities for people to give blood in their local community. We’re grateful for their partnership and support of our generous blood drive hosts, which enables us to fulfill our lifesaving mission of helping area hospital patients.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation recently hosted a multi-city blood drive at eight locations throughout Middle Tennessee in June, which collected 285 blood donations for patients. Blood donation is essential to ensuring the health of the community and blood donors of all types are needed at the Nashville Predators drive Aug. 4-7. As experts have emphasized, there is no certain end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face masks for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of Red Cross donors, employees and volunteers.

The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. Donors will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Memphis donation opportunity will be held at the American Red Cross Chapter Memphis:

1399 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

8/4/2020: 1-6 p.m.

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross