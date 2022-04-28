What can one do to boost fertility?

This is National Infertility Awareness Week and doctors are raising awareness about issues surrounding infertility and what people can do about it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is National Infertility Awareness Week so doctors at the St. Francis Women's Health and Fertility Clinic is bringing awareness to some of the leading causes.

The top two are polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Blocked Fallopian tubes, low sperm count, and pelvic adhesions can all be contributing factors.

So what can people do to boost fertility?

“Well the most important thing that I think a woman can do while thinking about trying to get pregnant is to learn how to chart her menstrual cycles,” said Dr. Michael Podraza with St. Francis Women's Health. “Menstrual cycles have a huge impact on fertility and knowing if there's anything wrong with your menstrual cycle can predict for you to get pregnant.”

Fertility starts to drop off for women around age 37, so to increase the odds of childbirth it's important to maintain a balanced diet, avoid smoking, and be aware of how any medications you take effect your body.

