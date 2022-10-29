Turn in old and expired medications Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Mid-Southerners are encouraged to turn in expired and unused medications that are no longer needed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT in Tennessee. Click HERE to find a Take Back Day event near you in Tennessee. Click HERE for a link to other Take Back events across the country.

Organizations partner with local law enforcement to collect and dispose of the medications, including opioids, and share information about preventing addiction. The medications can be safely disposed of with no questions asked.

“Whether it’s a recent surgery, dental procedure, or clearing out a home after the death of a loved one, there are so many situations where people have mass quantities of medications just sitting around. Safe and secure disposal through Take Back Day events is just about the easiest way we all can have an impact on substance use and addiction in our communities,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “And with deadly doses of illicit fentanyl being pressed into counterfeit pills, there’s never been a more important time to take back your medications so that young people never begin experimenting with medications they find in the home.”

During the April 2022 Take Back Day, Tennesseans disposed of more than 5,600 pounds of medications.