National research program needs people in Mid-South to participate to build a diverse health

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It takes 'all of us' to help develop better treatments and ways to prevent different diseases.

Have you heard of the 'All of Us Research Program'? It has one simple message: the future of health begins with you: white people, black people, Asians, Hispanics, Latinos, Native Americans, young folks, middle-aged folks, older folks, fraternities, sororities -- everyone. Participants from all backgrounds.

Organizers of the 'All of Us Research Program' are inviting people from across the U.S. including here in the Mid-South to help build one of the most diverse health databases in history.

"We're asking 1 million people to just sign up and just take care of yourself, get checkups," said All of Us Research Partner Dr. Glenda Glover.

Dr. Glover is the international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She says it was important the organization joined the movement.

"We're participating in the campaign to get everybody in the campaign, to get everybody to go and get checked," said Dr. Glover. "That's really important because we neglect ourselves. We're so busy taking care of others we forget to take care of ourselves."

Researchers will use the data to learn how our lifestyle, our environment, and biology affect our health. They say this will lead to the development of better treatments and ways to prevent different diseases.

"Let's go and get it done. Let's take care of ourselves," said Dr. Glover.

It's a reminder that all of us are in this together and finding ways to help us live longer, healthier lives is local good news. Researchers say getting checked after the COVID-19 pandemic is important to continue the research. And, an All of Us Research Program was recently held at LeMoyne Owen College.