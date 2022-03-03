What organization granted University of Memphis $175,375 to fund neurological research?

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen said he believes the grant will allow researchers to "better understand" neurological diseases and their effects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen released a statement announcing that the University of Memphis will receive a $175,375 grant from the National Institute of Neurological to fund research on neurological disorders.

Neurological disorders cause abnormalities in the brain, negatively affecting nerves throughout the body and on the spinal cord. Epilepsy and seizures, stroke, migraine, cerebral palsy, Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias, and Parkinson’s disease are commonly known neurological disorders.

“This funding from one of our National Institutes of Health is an investment in critical research that will lead to important discoveries,” Cohen said.

The CDC reported that more than 795,000 people suffer from a stroke each year, making it the leading cause of serious, long-term disability. Strokes also account for every 1 in 20 deaths in the U.S.

Disorders like these require lifelong care and treatment, with no available cure. The National Institute of Health said that research for various neurological disorders are underfunded.

“Better understanding the cause and treatment of neurological disorders will ultimately improve the quality of many lives,” Cohen said.