New mobile health clinic will soon make its way around Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new mobile health clinic is now open making its way around Memphis.

A ribbon cutting for the new unit was held Thursday in the 300 block of Crump Blvd.

The unit travels throughout Memphis Health Center service areas, providing medical and dental care, lab/screenings, COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and community outreach and education services.

“We are grateful that even during these unprecedented times, Memphis Health Center has progressed through the pandemic. This mobile unit will help us bring resources directly to the people that need them most, eliminating any barrier to healthcare access,” said Marilyn Burress, Chief Executive Officer.