New software discovered during pandemic now helping patients with chronic conditions

Doctors at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare are using remote patient monitors to get data while patients are at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New software that was discovered during the pandemic is now helping doctors keep patients out of the emergency room and urgent care clinics.

The technology is RPM.

RPM's are remote patient monitors that gets patient data to the doctor, while the patient is at home.

During the pandemic Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare just used RPM's to monitor patients with COVID 19, but, now the program has been expanded to include patients with Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Congestive Heart Failure and Obesity.