Night owls, you can become early birds -- it's just going to take some work

A new study shows night owls are twice as likely to underperform in the workplace.

HOUSTON — There are two types of people in this world: the early birds, who go to bed early and get up early, and the night owls, who go to bed late and would like to get up late. Often, the traditional work schedule doesn't allow that.

"Early morning hours, [night owls'] performance can be really poor, they can be failing for those hours," says Dr. Rizwana Sultana, a sleep expert at UTMB Galveston.

I chatted with her about a new study out of Finland that says folks who tend to stay up late are twice as likely to underperform at work.

"There are big consequences of being sleep deprived," she says.

The most obvious one is being groggy. You’re more likely to be grumpy too. But not getting enough sleep can also lead to weight gain and more serious health issues.

"There can be an impact on their whole life because they are unable to fulfill their sleep hours," says Dr. Sultana.

Night owls, you can become an early bird, but it’s hard work. Dr. Sultana says you have to start a sleep routine. That means going to bed at the same time every night and waking up at the same time every morning.

"It is very difficult in the beginning, but with time, your body realizes ‘This is a pattern I have to follow,'" she says. "Building a habit takes a long time, but it is helpful."