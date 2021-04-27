More than 4,000 Mid-Southerners currently are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — April is National Donate for Life month.

Tuesday, an organ recipient raised the donate life flag at Methodist University Hospital. Methodist has one of the largest transplant programs in the country. According to the Mid-south Transplant Foundation, more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners currently are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

From Mid-South Transplant Foundation's website: "The Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) works to connect people in need of life-saving organ and tissue transplants with donors. We serve as an organ donor network for counties in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas, working diligently to establish close relationships with the hospitals and the communities we serve.

MSTF is committed to saving or improving the quality of lives for people in need of transplants, while also ensuring donors’ end-of-life wishes are fulfilled. We’re recognized by the United Network for Organ Sharing and certified by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.

MTSF promotes awareness of donation throughout the Mid-South and educates the public about the importance of organ and tissue donation, how the process works, and how to become registered donors. Learn more about how you can be part of this life-saving work."