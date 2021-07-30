“Our mental health with this process has really been damaged" | COVID-19 Grief Relief Support offering help to victims

“It’s been rough. I’ll tell you, her being in the hospital alone and I wasn’t able to go see her."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 has changed the way we interact and live and for many it’s been the cause behind a loved one’s death.

One group is getting together to offer grief counseling to victims.

“It’s been rough,” said Reginald Johnson, who lost his wife to the coronavirus. “I’ll tell you, her being in the hospital alone and I wasn’t able to go see her and the only chance I got to see her was when she died.”

Johnson said his wife, who passed after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April was his heartbeat. The two were high school sweethearts and renewed their wedding vows two years ago.

Getting through the grief has been a battle.

“Our mental health with this process has really been damaged,” Johnson said. “I know mine has, it is hell.”

Johnson knows first-hand how much counseling can help. He plans to take part in the COVID Grief Relief Support, which will be held Wednesdays at the Trend Radio station with Rev. Dr. Jane Abraham.

The idea began during a panel discussion this week.

“This is just not going to be a place to come and sit, this is a place where it’s a process to start your healing because there are so many people over this last year that have experienced death,” said radio host Telisa Franklin.

The counseling is also for those who have survived COVID-19.

“When you survive it there’s still a mental piece,” explained Franklin. “That was something I talked with on yesterday with one of the panelists. I was like okay you survived it, but how are you doing mentally? I could see in his face, I could see in his body language he was like I’m not there.”

Johnson who got his second shot the same day his wife passed from the coronavirus, has a plea to others.