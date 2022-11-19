How OUTMemphis is working to bring medical and legal services to LGBTQ+ community

Two members of OUTMemphis share an experience that more than a million transgender people in America also face — a path traveled by many with few places to go.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seeking medical and legal services for the LGBTQ+ community can be costly and risky. The organization OUTMemphis seeks to make those recourses safe and accessible by hosting the first ever Mid-South "Transgender Resource Fair," taking place on Saturday.

Lena Chipman is on the planning committee for the OUTMemphis' new fair.

"Being transgender 'is,' — it's not something that's a choice, it's something that you are," Chipman said. "The choice to transition is a separate thing ... My transition started when I was in my early 40s."

Malachi Allen has been transitioning for the past five years.

"Within the five years when I have [transitioned], everything has become more open and available," Allen said.

Chipman and Allen share an experience with more than a million transgender people in America — a path traveled by many with few places to go.

"The hardest part was figuring out how to do it," Allen said. "The only thing that I had when I started out was YouTube and Google, and I didn't really know many to reach out to."

Many have joined forces through the OUTMemphis and Memphis Trans Love Organizations for the first Mid-South Transgender Recourse Fair.

"All those phone calls we get, all those things people are looking for — if people can come to this, hopefully maybe a little bit of a one-stop shop," Alexander Hauptman said.

Document changes and legal assistance, hair removal shops, a nail salon and even vaccines for COVID-19, monkeypox and the flu were organized for the event.

"We have physicians, regular physicians, surgeons, we have barbers, we have a fitting place that's going to be there doing bra fittings," Jenna Dunn said.

All in an effort to make sure no one else transitions alone.