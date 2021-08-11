Oxford Police said fake prescription drugs have led to more than two dozen overdoses, some deadly, this year

Investigators said the fake pills they have seen in the most recent overdose cases are 30mg Percocet.

OXFORD, Miss — Police in Oxford, Mississippi, are issuing a warning about fake prescription drugs that they believe have led to more than two dozen overdoses since January 2021.

Officials said of those overdoses that have been reported so far this year, 10 people have died and 16 have survived.

Investigators said the fake pills they have seen in the most recent overdose cases are 30mg Percocet. They said the fake pills are pressed with Fentanyl but have the same identical markings as real Percocet.

Investigators said the making of counterfeit prescription drugs has been growing in their area. For safety, pharmaceuticals should only be gotten from a licensed pharmacist and used as directed by your doctor.

Oxford Police are asking anyone who has information about someone selling pills or possessing the equipment to make illegal narcotics to contact them at 662-232-2400, Metro Narcotics at 662-236-3900, or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

If you know someone struggling with addiction that needs help, you can call: