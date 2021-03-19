Pandemic Problems: Commissioner wants all restrictions lifted

Shelby Co Commissioner Mick Wright says its time for all mandates to be lifted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, the latest Shelby County Health Directive 19 goes into effect and will further lifting restrictions on businesses.

For example, restaurants and bars will now be able to stay open until 1 AM and up to 8 people can now sit at a table.

But one Shelby County Commissioner says that's not enough and it's time for all restrictions be lifted.

While it may sound appealing to some, others are not sure its time for that.

It is great news that the state will soon announce plans for all adults in @ShelbyCoTN to be vaccinated. I urge everyone—meaning every adult in Shelby County—to get the shot, and make the case to neighbors and loved ones about the importance of taking the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/B86MGHspuj — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) March 19, 2021

"We got catfish in the catfish pond. We got tilapia," said urban farmer Mike Minnis.

Minnis has seen first-hand the effects of this pandemic. He runs the Landmark Farmers Market and Food Pantry in Orange Mound.

"Prior to the pandemic our food pantry roster was a little over 2000 now it's a little over 5000," said Minnis.

Minnis grows food here year-round, the says not only has food pantry demand grown. Restrictions and social distancing requirements have made it harder for him to do business. And he is operating with about a quarter of the people that are usually here.

"It's been mass chaos and we are behind in our planting. In years past, we would have college students from different organizations," said Minnis.

Minnis says while he is glad the health department is relaxing some things; he believes restrictions should stay in place.

"Those who can see it on a macro level have a better capability of understanding the needs and we just need to comply as best we can to keep things from getting out of hand," said Minnis.

"I think it's just time for the Shelby County Health Department to do away with all restrictions on businesses," said Mick Wright, Shelby County Commissioner.

Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright says enough is enough. While he is glad health directive #19 relaxes regulations, Wright wants the health department to lift all mandates.

"I think they have shown they are not capable of even running their own business, let alone other people's businesses, so I think its arrogant of them to think they know best how to run a business or how best to keep people safe." said Wright.

Wright says he would prefer just a list of recommendations from the health department to keep the public safe.