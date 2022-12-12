Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent vaccine available for children ages 6 months to 4 years in Shelby County

The vaccine is available during regular business hours beginning Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will begin offering the Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4-years-old on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

The bivalent vaccine is available for children ages 6 months through 4 years who have not yet started their three-dose primary series of the original Pfizer vaccine, or have not yet had the third dose. This vaccine would be their third dose.

Children in that same age range who have already completed their three-dose primary series of the original Pfizer vaccine are not eligible for the bivalent vaccine as a booster dose at this time.

The vaccine is available during regular business hours at the following Health Department locations:

Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 207

Shelby Crossing Clinic, 1826 Sycamore View Road

No appointment is needed. But please note Shelby County Health Department facilities will be closed for all Shelby County Government holidays, including December 23-26, 2022, and January 2, 2023.

“While young children do not often become seriously ill from COVID-19, they can pass the virus on to vulnerable adults,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “The updated bivalent vaccine is formulated to protect against the most recently circulating variants. It is a valuable way to protect your child, your family, and our entire community.”