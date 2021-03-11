MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids following approval this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The time has come if you’re a parent worried about your child getting COVID from school or family gatherings this holiday season. You’ve got the option of getting a vaccine, including at the Shelby County Health Department.
Over 90,000 5-11 year-olds in Shelby County now have the chance to roll up their sleeves to prevent serious complications from COVID-19.
It’s giving some parents a sense of security they’ve been looking for since SCS and other districts went virtual in 2020 to prevent major infections.
The Shelby County Health Department is offering vaccines starting Thursday on a walk-in basis. A parent or guardian must be with the child before they get a COVID shot.
If you need more flexible hours or can’t get downtown, a number of pharmacies are an option. Walgreens and Walmart will offer COVID shots for elementary children beginning Saturday.
On Sunday, certain CVS locations will do the same.
As a reminder, the health department is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Also, don’t forget your child’s birthdate documentation, such as a birth certificate or a shot record.