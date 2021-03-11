Over 90,000 5-11 year-olds in Shelby County now have the chance to roll up their sleeves to prevent serious complications from COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids following approval this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The time has come if you’re a parent worried about your child getting COVID from school or family gatherings this holiday season. You’ve got the option of getting a vaccine, including at the Shelby County Health Department.

It’s giving some parents a sense of security they’ve been looking for since SCS and other districts went virtual in 2020 to prevent major infections.

#Tweetiatricians: Join us tonight as @AAPPres Dr. Lee Savio Beers and @AAFPFoundation President Dr. Sterling Ransone, and officials from the Biden administration share key points and address questions about the #COVID19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds. https://t.co/wVVnzC0O5B pic.twitter.com/cd2l0ibaRQ — American Academy of Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) November 3, 2021

The Shelby County Health Department is offering vaccines starting Thursday on a walk-in basis. A parent or guardian must be with the child before they get a COVID shot.

If you need more flexible hours or can’t get downtown, a number of pharmacies are an option. Walgreens and Walmart will offer COVID shots for elementary children beginning Saturday.

On Sunday, certain CVS locations will do the same.

As a reminder, the health department is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.