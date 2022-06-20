Poor air quality in Memphis means you can ride MATA for 25 cents Monday and Tuesday

The Shelby County Department of Health declared a Code Orange for air quality Monday and Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department declared Code Orange advisory for air quality Monday and Tuesday in the Memphis Metro area, meaning the air quality is expected to be lower than the eight-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The advisory comes from expected high levels of Ozone in the atmosphere due to very high temperatures, low wind and little cloud cover.

The Health Department recommends the following health precautions for active adults and children, and those with respiratory issues:

Limit prolonged outdoor activities during afternoon hours

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation

High ozone levels can aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential for illness in this sensitive group

The reduced air quality also means residents can ride all forms of transportation with MATA for 25 cents.

MATA said they discount rides each time a Code Orange advisory is given.

The Health Department also gave the following tips to help reduce Ozone in the atmosphere: