Protecting yourself from skin cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It feels good to be back out and about. While being out enjoying the sun may seem like a great idea, exposure should come in doses.The sun is out and so is the fun. With COVID restrictions lifted and the summer months here, people are spending more time outdoors. As Methodist Cancer Institute Hematology and Oncology's Dr. Samuel Riney cautions, there is such thing as too much sun.

“The reason that the sun can be a problem is because of the UV rays that the sun puts off. Not only are they what causes you to get a sun tan or a sunburn, but they can also cause skin damage at a DNA level,” said Dr. Rainey.

That is how skin cancer develops.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. It’s also very preventable,” said Dr. Riney.

He said about one in five Americans will be affected by skin cancer in their lifetime.

“That’s around 9,500 every day that are being diagnosed with some form of skin cancer,” said Dr. Riney.

It can affect anyone no matter the skin tone.

“In the United States, skin cancer will affect somewhere around 25 in 100,000 Caucasians, five in 100,000 Hispanics, and one in 100,000 African Americans,” said Dr. Riney.

There is more than one type of skin cancer. Even though it is less common, melanoma is the most well-known.

“Melanoma only counts for about 5% of skin cancer. It actually counts for the majority deaths from skin cancer,” said Dr. Riney.

Doctors came up with the ABCDE's for noticing changes in the skin such as moles. 'A' stands for asymmetry. 'B' is borders. 'C' is for color. 'D' stands for diameter. 'E' is for evolving and changing over time.

“Around half or so of melanomas are actually discovered by patients themselves just by noticing a spot that doesn’t look like it used to,” said Dr. Riney.

Doctors recommend using sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30. It is good to start applying at a young age.

“There’s been some studies that show if you have five severe sunburns in your teens and 20s or before 18, that can lead to an 80% increased chance of developing skin cancer later on,” said Dr. Riney.