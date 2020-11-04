Psychologist starts Instagram series regarding mental health and well-being during COVID-19

Dr. Michael Davidson offers guidance and advice through social media during the coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — During uncertain times, some people don't know who they can turn to for help. Dr. Michael W. Davidson is here for those seeking professional help from self-care to general well-being.

Since Davidson is not currently seeing patients in his Cordova office, he has taken seeing clients to alternative platforms such as Skype, Zoom, or even just a phone call. Unable to sit face-to-face with his clients, he needed to come up with a way to reach more people. What started as an idea quickly made its way to the digital world of Instgram Television or IGTV.

"I wanted to share things that I might teach someone at my office that might be helpful in the midst of navigating all of this," Dr. Davidson said.

He takes to his series to address questions and concerns that people may be experiencing during this difficult and trying time. He added that many people may be struggling to find meaning and purpose while their routines are being interrupted.

"This could be traumatic in a lot of ways, and it has just taken all of us out of our normal set of routines and part of how we create meaning is within the context of those routines," he explained.

He hopes that this Instagram series offers people immediate anxiety relief and answers. Davidson said he plans to continue the series through the coronavirus pandemic and possibly extend the series to live stream.