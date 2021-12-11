For the first time since 2016, Quitman County, Mississippi, has a hospital

Quitman Community Hospital closed in 2016, leaving nearly 100 people without jobs and residents in the area without medical care.

QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss — People in Quitman County, Mississippi, are celebrating now that the Quitman Community Hospital is back open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning.

The rural critical access hospital closed in 2016, and it was a devastating blow to the community.

The hospital was the largest employer in the area, leaving nearly 100 people without jobs. It also left people at least 30 minutes away from medical care.

Thanks to a $1 million dollar from the county and Citizens Bank of Marks, Quitman Community Hospital is now a medical-surgical hospital with an ER department.