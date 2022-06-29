Raleigh father confident doctors have 'done the science,' plans to get COVID shot for 4, 2-year-olds

“Your little one may have a slight fever," said Dr. LaTonya Washington on COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the FDA approval of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines complete, children between 6 months and five years old can get a COVID-19 shot.

Dr. Fauci and the country's top pediatrician spoke in a virtual press conference Wednesday ensuring the vaccine's safety.

Dr. Latonya Washington, the president of Bluff City Medical Society, said there's a slight uptick of COVID cases in the Memphis area across all ages. Children in the last month made up about 10 percent of COVID cases in Tennessee.

Dad Charles Lampkin is already triple vaccinated and he’s now preparing to vaccinate his younger two.

“I believe in the whole body so what the head is, the body has to follow," said Lampkin.

He's ensuring safe health practices in the COVID era.

"With that being said, my wife and I sat down and made a qualitative decision that the whole household had to be," he said.

Lampkin said they had to be vaccinated. First were his four boys.

Then since the FDA approval, COVID shots soon for his daughter Riley and the youngest – Roman.

“They have done the science and they have proven it, they’ve put it out there and I believe it’s safe for our children,” he said.

Dr. LaTonya Washington said kids can have long-term effects from COVID and explained the COVID vaccine is a smaller dosage than for adults.

“Your little one may have a slight fever, may be very irritable after they receive the vaccine, but again that’s very short-lived much like the additional childhood vaccine,” Dr. Washington explained.

Meanwhile, Lampkin said he's trusting the science and keeping who he calls his tribe healthy.

“When I looked at the trial process and I looked at the way that they did it, especially with the smaller children, because my youngest child had an issue at Roman has some issues with breathing,” he said.

He's still looking at the vaccine data but is ready for all 6 of his little ones to be vaccinated.

“When it’s available next week, they will be going for their first round," he said.

Dr. Washington advises parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician for any specific health concerns.