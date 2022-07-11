Legalization of recreational marijuana captures attention in Arkansas

"It won’t just open up the floodgates like people think.”

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — With Midterm elections coming up in the Mid-South, one specific ballot measure issue in Arkansas is drawing extra attention. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which is also on the ballot in Maryland, Missouri, North and South Dakota, has people on both sides of the issue talking and ready to vote.

The passing of recreational marijuana, more commonly known as Issue 4, will allow anyone over the age of 21 would be able to possess and use up to an ounce of marijuana.

“Voting day we expect a lot of support,” says Timothy Moore, General Manager of Greenlight Dispensary.

Supporters like Moore believe the passing of Issue 4 could potentially lead to safer sales of marijuana in Arkansas and safer conditions overall.

“There’s a lot of stuff on the streets right now that is actually hurting our youth, killing our youth. Everything we sell is tested, everything we sell is safe, this is the safest way to consume cannabis,” says Moore.

On the opposite side, people like Jerry Cox from the Family Council Committee say this vote is more of a bait and switch tactic, allowing those with marijuana interests to write themselves into the state constitution.

“People on the marijuana side hate it, people on my side hate it, But what this amendment does is it obliterates a lot of the medical marijuana program and replaces it with this monopolistic recreational marijuana program,” says Cox.

Supporters like Moore however think this new program could lead to better savings for those on fixed incomes.

“In the medical process there are certain fees and things like that with the adult use, amendment 4, would relieve that. It’s still not going to be legal in public places so you can’t smoke at schools and parks and things like that. It won’t just open up the floodgates like people think,” says Moore.

Issue 4 would also place a 10% tax on marijuana sales, 15% of which would be used to offer a stipend to all full-time law enforcement officers in good standing and certified by the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. However, people like Cox say how those dollars would be used is still unknown.

"That money for police that they promised, it's a stipend at the end of the year, no one knows what it's going to be," says Cox.