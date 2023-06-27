What should you do about refrigerated medication if you don't have power?

Health experts say most refrigerated medications need to be between 36 and 46 degrees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Without power in this heat, a lot of people using refrigerated medications could be at risk.

Injection meds like insulin, some antibiotics, various baby meds and breast milk all need to be kept cool in order to maintain effectiveness, or to keep from having chemical changes when exposed to extreme temperatures.

What should people do if they are without power but need to keep medication cold?

The Shelby County EMA's Deputy Administrator Charles Newell has this advice.

“As soon as their power went off, it would've been a good idea at that point to get an ice chest, fill it with ice and put that medication in there. Now if they have not done that, and it's been more than a day, I would strongly suggest that they discard that medication and get with their doctor and/or pharmacy for further instructions about their medication.”

Newell said for the future, it’s always good to plan while the sun is shining before the storms come.

