Regional One CEO inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health announced Tuesday their president and CEO, Dr. Reginald Coopwood has been inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame.

"Dr. Coopwood’s contributions to health care can be felt today and will be felt for years to come," the hospital said in a statement.

Regional One said his most recent accomplishments include strengthening their relationship with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), growing the footprint of primary care access and specialty services in the community as well as building cancer care services through the addition of medical and surgical oncologists providing outpatient and inpatient cancer care.

Coopwood is also responsible for establishing ONE Health, which Regional One said is a complex care program that helps connect patients to medical care, but also helps them navigate social detriments such as finding housing and food, applying for insurance, Social Security or disability, obtaining skills training or GED certification, and more.

Coopwood also created the Center for Innovation, a place for innovators to build, test the viability, desirability and feasibility of promising ideas; and help companies validate their business model or clinical use case; in turn giving the Memphis community access to the latest technological advancements in health care.