Researchers say pandemic isolation & stimulus money may have contributed to dramatic rise in opioid ER visits & overdose deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of opioid related emergency room visits and drug-overdose related deaths both increased more than 200% in the last three years in Shelby County.
The health department said Wednesday the monthly number of opioid-related ER visits last month was 215% greater than April 2018. That was 173 visits versus 55.
When it comes to overdose-related deaths, there was a 355% increase in the last three years, from 11 in January 2018 to 50 this past January.
Leaders said they believe that social isolation and fewer prevention activities may have contributed to the higher numbers. And that stimulus checks may have helped people make more drug purchases.