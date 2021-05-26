Researchers say pandemic isolation & stimulus money may have contributed to dramatic rise in opioid ER visits & overdose deaths in Shelby County

The number of opioid related emergency room visits and drug-overdose related deaths both increased more than 200% in the last three years in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of opioid related emergency room visits and drug-overdose related deaths both increased more than 200% in the last three years in Shelby County.

The health department said Wednesday the monthly number of opioid-related ER visits last month was 215% greater than April 2018. That was 173 visits versus 55.

When it comes to overdose-related deaths, there was a 355% increase in the last three years, from 11 in January 2018 to 50 this past January.