Rotavirus cases on the rise in Mid-South children

The Shelby County Health Department said 13 cases have been confirmed, six of which are in Shelby County children ages 6 months to 2 years old.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is warning parents about an increase in rotavirus cases in children in the Mid-South since the beginning of February.

The health department said Thursday that 13 cases have been confirmed, six of which are in Shelby County children ages 6 months to 2 years old. The other seven cases are from out-of-state but came to Shelby County for treatment.

Health leaders said the cases do not appear to be connected.

How is rotavirus spread?

Rotavirus is usually transmitted from person to person through contact with contaminated feces or contaminated objects or surfaces. It can also be spread through contaminated food or water.

The virus can remain infectious on surfaces for weeks to months if they have not been disinfected.

What are rotavirus symptoms?

Symptoms can include watery diarrhea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, and loss of appetite. It can lead to dehydration and hospitalization in severe cases.

Rotavirus infections are most common in children ages 5 and younger. Older adults and adults caring for young children have an increased risk of infection, but symptoms tend to be milder.

The SCHD said in the United States, the risk of rotavirus is highest in winter and spring (January through June).

Reducing the spread of rotavirus

There are ways to reduce the spread of rotavirus. Washing hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, changing a child’s diaper, or helping your child use the toilet.

Vaccinations can prevent infections

Health experts said the best way to prevent rotavirus infection is through vaccinations.

“The Health Department highly recommends rotavirus vaccine for all infants,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Shelby County Health Director. “Parents should check their child’s vaccination status to make sure they are up to date on vaccinations.”

Babies should receive all three recommended doses of rotavirus vaccine before the age of 8 months.